Eat free at picnic with Lexington police Saturday

The Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Human Rights Commission is hosting a picnic Saturday with the Lexington Police Department as part of an effort to foster closer relations between citizens and the police.
Thanks to sponsors, the “Picnic with the Police” at Douglass Park on Saturday is free. Food, drink and entertainment will be provided at no cost.
The first-ever picnic will allow the public to meet police officers in a social setting.
“Picnic with the Police is a great opportunity for the public to meet members of law enforcement in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Raymond Sexton, executive director of the commission. “We’ve garnered enough community support and sponsorships for this event that everything from the food to the drink to the entertainment will be completely free.”
The human rights commission investigates alleged cases of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
If you go:
What: Picnic with the Police
Where: Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Free food, drink and entertainment
Comments