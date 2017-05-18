Charles Bertram 2014 staff file
Charles Bertram 2014 staff file

Fayette County

May 18, 2017 11:17 AM

Identity of pedestrian killed on Georgetown Road is released

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday on Georgetown Road was identified Thursday.

Paulino Leal-Dominguez, 40, died at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday of multiple injuries after he was hit while walking on Georgetown Road near Berea Road, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

The woman driving the SUV stopped immediately and called police after the man was hit, according to LEX 18. Police told the news station that Leal-Dominguez had been walking in the middle of the road when he was hit. No charges were expected.

