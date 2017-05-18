Bluegrass estates: Ranking Lexington’s 50 most expensive homes

A small section of Lakewood Drive has the biggest concentration of Lexington’s most expensive homes.
In the stretch from Chinoe Road to Mooreland Drive, seven of the city’s priciest houses sit. On adjacent Lakewood Court, there are two more.
Delong Road and Delong Place, which intersect off Old Richmond Road, have five of the priciest houses. Sahalee Drive, off the two-lane portion of Russell Cave Road, has four.
The city’s most valuable houses are concentrated almost exclusively on the city’s east side, north and south. With the exception of the cluster of homes on Sahalee Drive, all the properties are east of Nicholasville Road and east of Paris Pike.
The top 50 most expensive homes have fair cash values of $1.73 million or higher, as determined by the Property Valuation Administrator’s office in its newly released 2017 assessments. The PVA sets the fair cash value — the fair price for a home if it were sold — and taxable values — essentially the fair cash value minus any exemptions. Property taxes are calculated based on the taxable value.
Fixing the fair market value of a house is an inexact science based on property features and on the recent sale of the property or the sales of like properties nearby.
The priciest houses, according to PVA data, are listed below and ranked by fair cash value. Some PVA details about the houses, including room counts, are based on data from real estate listings or estimates derived from square footage.
It’s possible there are houses in Lexington that should be on the list but aren’t because their fair cash and taxable values haven’t been updated.
1. 1150 Delong Lane
Worth: $5.6 million
Why so valuable? Ten acres (435,600 square feet) of land featuring a two-story, 15,780-square-foot residence with an estimated five bedrooms, seven full baths, a finished basement and five fireplaces. The house was built in 2003.
2. 3840 Saddlecreek Lane
Worth: $4.3 million.
Why so valuable? 9.82-acre, 427,759-square-foot property. Built in 2002, the two-story home has about six bedrooms and eight full baths in 15,391 square feet. It includes a pool, three fireplaces and finished basement.
3.1109 McAtee Run
Worth: $3.85 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2010, the two-story home has about seven bedrooms, four fireplaces, eight full bathrooms and 3 half-baths in 12,889 square feet of residential space. Includes a pool on a 2.03-acre, 88,428-square-foot property.
4. 1545 Lakewood Drive
Worth: $3.62 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2013, the 1.4-story house has about five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths in 9,815 square feet of living space. The home has a finished basement and pool. The house sits on a 1.6-acre, 69,696-square-foot property.
5. 1151 Delong Road
Worth: $3.5 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2003, the 1.5-story home has 8,028 square feet of residential space and a 7,354 square-foot finished basement on a 10-acre-, 435,600-square-foot property.
6. 551 Delong Road
Worth: $3.25 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2005, it has about five bedrooms and five full bathrooms in 10,962 square feet of residential space in two stories on a 10-acre, 435,948-square-foot property. There are four fireplaces.
7.1202 Delong Place
Worth? $3 million
Why so valuable? The 469,577-square-foot, 10.78-acre property has a two-story home built in 2000. The house has 24,252 square feet of residential space, including about six full bathrooms.
7. 4865 Tates Creek Road
Worth? $3 million
Why so valuable? 9.01-acre, 392,476-square-foot property. Built in 1966, the two-story house includes 9,574 feet of residential space, including about four full bathrooms. The house has a finished basement and two fireplaces.
7. 1843 Glenhill Drive
Value: $3 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2005, the house has about 13 rooms, including about four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It has 9,361 square feet of residential space. It sits on a 1.02-acre, 44,578-square-foot lot.
7. 1680 Lakewood Drive
Worth: $3 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2009, the two-story house has about 12 rooms, including five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It has 9,792 square feet of living space and four fireplaces. The house sits on a 0.8-acre, 35,478-square-foot lot.
11. 1756 Eastwood Drive
Worth: $2.65 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house has about six bedrooms, six full baths, four half-baths and six fireplaces in 8,318 square feet. It was built in 2002 on 20,155 square feet (0.46 acres) of property.
12. 4909 McAtee Lane
Worth: $2.5 million
Why so valuable? The home built in 2010 has about 15 rooms — about five bedrooms, five full baths, four half-baths — a finished basement, seven fireplaces and a pool. It has 8,618 square feet of residential space on a 1.72-acre (74,923 square feet) lot.
12. 3105 Warrenwood Wynd
Worth: $2.5 million
Why so valuable? Built in 1985, the 1.8-story house has about six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, one half-bath and four fireplaces in 10,762 square feet of living space on a 0.89-acre, 38,755-square-foot lot. It has a pool.
14. 500 The Grange Lane
Worth: $2.49 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house on 10 acres has about five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath in 6,592 square feet of residential space. It was built in 2002 on 436,471-square-foot lot.
15. 1522 Lakewood Court
Worth: $2.44 million
Built in 2008, the house has about 25 rooms, including about four bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths, in 8,183 square feet. There are four fireplaces and a finished basement on a 0.8-acre, 36,855-square-foot lot.
15. 1840 Lakewood Drive
Worth: $2.44 million
What does it have? Built in 2008, the 17-room house has about eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half-baths, a finished basement, three fireplaces in 7,446 square feet on a 0.6-acre, 27,526-square-foot lot.
17. 400 The Grange Lane
Value: $2.41 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2002, it has about six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, two fireplaces in 10,492 square feet on a 11.6-acre, 505,732-square-foot property
18. 1751 Sahalee Drive
Value: $2.4 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house was built in 2009. It has a pool, four fireplaces, a finished basement about six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths in 9,378 square feet on a 10.1-acre, 443,005-square-foot lot.
18. 3945 Tatton Park
Value: $2.4 million
Why so valuable? Built in 2015, the 1.5-story house has about five bedrooms and five full bathrooms on a 1.9-acre, 81,148-square-foot lot. It has two fireplaces in 10,653 square feet of living space.
18. 1600 Lakewood Drive
Worth: $2.4 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 1998 has about 14 rooms, including about six full bathrooms and two half-baths in 8,655 square feet of living space. It has a finished basement, three fireplaces and a pool on the 43,527-square-foot, 1-acre lot.
21. 1201 Delong Place
Value: $2.38 million
Why valuable? The 9,266-square-foot, 1.5-story house with about seven bathrooms was built in 2009, and it sits on 9.3-acre, 404,672-square-foot lot.
22. 1750 Sahalee Drive
Value: $2.3 million
Why so valuable? The two-story house built in 2003 has about 15 rooms, including five full bathrooms and two half-baths, on a 10.3-acre, 447,797-square-foot lot. The residence is 7,070 square feet.
23. 1620 Richmond Road
Value: $2.26 million
Why so valuable? The 2.5-story house built in 1930 is the oldest among the ranks of most expensive. The residence has 5,572 square feet. It has about 20 rooms, including about seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half-bath and a finished basement on a 1-acre, . 45,000-square-foot lot.
24. 1665 Delong Road
Value: $2.25 million
Why so valuable? On a 11.8-acre lot, the house built in 1996 includes five full baths and two half-baths. It has two fireplaces. The residence has 6,419 square feet. The lot is 11.8 acres or 515,750 square feet.
25. 1850 Fielden Drive
Value: $2.16 million
Why so valuable? Limited information was available about the house, which is on a 1.47-acre, 63,984-square-foot lot.
