Five–hundred sheep were brought in from Montana and over 600 dog–handler teams competed during the five–day Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial at Masterson Station Park. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
Fayette County

May 19, 2017 5:06 PM

Border collies take over Masterson Station Park for dog trials

Herald-Leader Staff Report

One of the longest–running dog trials in the country, the Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial, took over Masterson Station Park this week.

Five–hundred sheep were brought in from Montana and over 600 teams of top handlers and border collies will compete during the five–day event.

The stockdog trials are partnering with the Kentucky Sheep & Fiber Festival this year. From May 20 – 21, the festival will showcase fiber artists as well as offer workshops, demonstrations and vendors with supplies for knitting, spinning, weaving, dyeing and crocheting. Patrons can also enjoy products from Kentucky Proud food producers. Pre-registration for workshops is required.

Spectators are invited to bring their own leashed dogs, lawn chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy the trials.

