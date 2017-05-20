Fayette County

May 20, 2017 9:21 AM

Man dies in overnight crash in Lexington

By Karla Ward

A Morehead man died after a head-on crash on Leestown Road early Saturday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Kenneth Bry Wilson, 55.

Wilson was driving a passenger car inbound on Leestown Road when the car collided with an outbound Jeep Wrangler, said Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daugherty said the woman driving the Jeep sustained severe leg injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported at 1:45 a.m., and Leestown Road was shut down until just after 5 a.m., Daugherty said.

