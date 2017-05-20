Lexington hosts USA Ultimate D-III national championship tournament for first time

1:14 If you love border collies, this event is for you Pause

1:49 Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park

2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes

0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible'

1:34 Joseph Smith named to 2nd district

0:38 Ride of Silence

1:05 What its like directing a horror movie in decrepit home

2:32 How Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby

1:44 D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming