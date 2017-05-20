Lexington hosts USA Ultimate D-III national championship tournament for first time

Thirty-two ultimate frisbee teams arrived in Lexington to vie for the USA Ultimate Division III College National Championships bragging rights.
Bluegrass Ultimate, the hosting organization, bid on the event and earned the chance to put on the two-day event at the Kentuck Horse Park.
Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, and continuing through Sunday, May 21, at 4:00 p.m., the public is invited to the polo fields, which are accessed by the Kentucky Horse Park campground entrance, to watch the tournament.
Bluegrass Ultimate is offering three free workshops for beginners of all ages: two sessions on Saturday, one at 11:00 a.m., and one at 2:00 p.m., as well as one session on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
