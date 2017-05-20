He found a tot in the street at 2 a.m. The child’s first words: ‘Go bye bye’

A Lexington motorist was alarmed to find a toddler wandering in the middle of a Lexington street at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
After spending the rest of the night with the Lexington police, the child was reunited with his family when they woke up to find him gone.
James Crisp, of Lexington, said he was driving on Maywick Drive at about 2 a.m. Saturday when he saw the boy, who looked about 2 years old, walking in the street in front of him.
“It was surreal,” he said.
When he stopped the car and opened the door to try to talk to the little boy, Crisp said the child pushed the door open and climbed inside.
“The kid looks at me, and he goes ‘Go bye bye,’” Crisp said.
Crisp said there were no houses with lights on and no one else on the street. He said he was just yards from the Kroger on Alexandria Drive, so he pulled into the parking lot and called police.
Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said that responding officers contacted social services and began canvassing the neighborhood in an attempt to find the boy’s home, but they were unsuccessful.
Crisp said he stayed with the child for more than an hour as officers worked to determine who he belonged to.
“He pushed every button on the dashboard,” he said. “He was a bundle of energy. He had more energy than I did.”
Just before 8 a.m., Daugherty said, the child’s mother called to report him missing after the family awakened to find him gone.
Daugherty said Saturday morning that police detectives would determine whether any charges were warranted in the case.
Crisp said he received a call from police later in the morning letting him know that the boy had been reunited with his family.
“My guess is that somebody’s going to get a new lock on their door,” he said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
