Week ahead: Pools open, Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Classics Series and more

Monday
Time to bust out that bathing suit
Because the mild winter allowed Fayette County Public Schools to wrap up the year early, Lexington Parks & Recreation’s Southland Aquatic Center will open early. Southland will be open this week from noon-6 p.m.. Then on Saturday, the other three family aquatic centers (Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland) will open at 10 a.m. Remaining pools open Saturday, June 3. Daily admission: $4 ages 1-15, $5 ages 16 and older at aquatic centers, $1 less at pools. Parks & Rec will celebrate the start of the season with its annual Poolapalooza, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Southland. Free. (Lexingtonky.gov)
Tuesday
Kris Kristofferson at Kentucky Theatre
Actor Kris Kristofferson will speak at a screening of “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” for a fundraiser for the Harry Dean Stanton Fest. (7 p.m.; Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.; $15. Harrydeanstantonfest.org)
Wednesday
Classic film series returns for the summer
The Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Classics Series starts with Woody Allen’s George Gershwin-soaked black-and-white comedy, “Manhattan” (1979). Shows are at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. at the theater, 214 East Main Street. Tickets are $6 and available in advance online. The weekly movies run through Aug. 30 and include such classics as “Casablanca” (1942) and “Mary Poppins” (1964). (Kentuckytheater.com)
Lexington graduations
Graduation ceremonies at Rupp Arena for the city’s five high schools are: Wednesday: 4 p.m., Lafayette; 7:30 p.m., Paul Laurence Dunbar. Thursday: 12:30 p.m., Henry Clay; 4 p.m., Tates Creek; 7:30 p.m. Bryan Station.
Sunday
Gentlemen, start your La-Z-boys…
One of the biggest days in auto racing kicks off with the Indianapolis 500 (noon, ABC-36) and finishes with the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m., Fox-56).
Cluck Tour de Coops
Poultry and the roosts they call home are featured on this self-guided tour of Lexington’s urban chicken coops. Tours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, free for ages 11 and younger at Good Foods Co-op, 455-D Southland Drive. (Bit.ly/2rwgLWw)
