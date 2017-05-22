Fire heavily damages house near UK campus

A fire seriously damaged a house near the University of Kentucky campus Monday morning, according to media reports.
Firefighters were called to the house at 420 Transylvania Park about 5:25 a.m. for a reported structure fire, according to fire dispatch records. Officials were still at the scene about 6:30 a.m.
UK sent out an alert to students to ask them to avoid the area, according to WKYT.
No one was the house inside at the time of the fire, according to LEX 18.
The heat of the fire also melted the siding on a neighboring house, LEX 18 reports. No injuries have been reported.
