Fayette County

May 22, 2017 6:38 AM

Fire heavily damages house near UK campus

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A fire seriously damaged a house near the University of Kentucky campus Monday morning, according to media reports.

Firefighters were called to the house at 420 Transylvania Park about 5:25 a.m. for a reported structure fire, according to fire dispatch records. Officials were still at the scene about 6:30 a.m.

UK sent out an alert to students to ask them to avoid the area, according to WKYT.

No one was the house inside at the time of the fire, according to LEX 18.

The heat of the fire also melted the siding on a neighboring house, LEX 18 reports. No injuries have been reported.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 1:49

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park
If you love border collies, this event is for you 1:14

If you love border collies, this event is for you

Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 2:46

Lexington's 50 most expensive homes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos