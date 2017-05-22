Jeffrey and Nancy Brown and their 8-year-old children Cassie and Wiley died after a fire at their home on Laurel Hill Road.
Jeffrey and Nancy Brown and their 8-year-old children Cassie and Wiley died after a fire at their home on Laurel Hill Road.
Jeffrey and Nancy Brown and their 8-year-old children Cassie and Wiley died after a fire at their home on Laurel Hill Road.

Fayette County

May 22, 2017 10:07 AM

Fundraiser for four killed in Lexington fire collects more than $23,000

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A GoFundMe page set up for the family of four who were killed over the weekend in a Lexington fire has raised more than $23,000.

Jeffrey K. Brown, 54, Nancy Brown, 59, Cassie Brown, 8, and Wiley Brown, 8, all died of smoke inhalation and burns they suffered during a house fire on Laurel Hill Road early Saturday morning.

One daughter of Jeffrey and Nancy Brown was uninjured, according to the GoFundMe post. Her name is Emma.

The fundraiser, which was set up by Jeffrey Brown’s brother, had gathered $23,010 as of about 10 a.m. Monday. The money will be used to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

The cause of the fatal fire is still under investigation, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Transylvania Park house fire

Transylvania Park house fire 0:20

Transylvania Park house fire
Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 1:49

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park
If you love border collies, this event is for you 1:14

If you love border collies, this event is for you

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos