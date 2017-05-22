Fundraiser for four killed in Lexington fire collects more than $23,000

A GoFundMe page set up for the family of four who were killed over the weekend in a Lexington fire has raised more than $23,000.
Jeffrey K. Brown, 54, Nancy Brown, 59, Cassie Brown, 8, and Wiley Brown, 8, all died of smoke inhalation and burns they suffered during a house fire on Laurel Hill Road early Saturday morning.
One daughter of Jeffrey and Nancy Brown was uninjured, according to the GoFundMe post. Her name is Emma.
The fundraiser, which was set up by Jeffrey Brown’s brother, had gathered $23,010 as of about 10 a.m. Monday. The money will be used to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.
The cause of the fatal fire is still under investigation, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
