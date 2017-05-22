Southland Aquatic Center opens Monday

Fayette County schools closing earlier this year prompted Lexington Parks and Rec to open Southland Aquatic Center on Monday. Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland Aquatic Centers open at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27. Neighborhood pools, Shillito, Douglass and Picadome will open on Saturday, June 3.
This year’s Poolapalooza, the official kickoff to the summer swimming season, will be Saturday, May 27. Poolapalooza features free admission, games, giveaways, music and other family-friendly activities from noon 4 p.m. at Southland Aquatic Center.
Comments