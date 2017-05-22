Six-year-old Martin Perez came out of the water as he swam on the opening day of the Southland Aquatic Center. Southland will be open this week from noon-6 p.m.
Six-year-old Martin Perez came out of the water as he swam on the opening day of the Southland Aquatic Center. Southland will be open this week from noon-6 p.m. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Six-year-old Martin Perez came out of the water as he swam on the opening day of the Southland Aquatic Center. Southland will be open this week from noon-6 p.m. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

May 22, 2017 5:03 PM

Southland Aquatic Center opens Monday

Fayette County schools closing earlier this year prompted Lexington Parks and Rec to open Southland Aquatic Center on Monday. Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland Aquatic Centers open at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27. Neighborhood pools, Shillito, Douglass and Picadome will open on Saturday, June 3.

This year’s Poolapalooza, the official kickoff to the summer swimming season, will be Saturday, May 27. Poolapalooza features free admission, games, giveaways, music and other family-friendly activities from noon 4 p.m. at Southland Aquatic Center.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Transylvania Park house fire

Transylvania Park house fire 0:20

Transylvania Park house fire
Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 1:49

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park
If you love border collies, this event is for you 1:14

If you love border collies, this event is for you

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos