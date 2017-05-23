Burnett, Seither awarded rank of Eagle Scout

The following were awarded Eagle Scout, the highest honor given by the Boy Scouts of America:
▪ Christopher Chance Burnett, 16, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 400, sponsored by South Elkhorn Baptist Church in Lexington. He is a rising senior at Woodford County High School in Versailles. Following a Board of Review on Oct. 19, 2016, Chance was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. He received his badge during his Eagle Court of Honor on Feb. 12.
Chance began his scouting career in 2006 as a Tiger Cub in Den 8 of Pack 32 in Versailles. He achieved the highest award in Cub Scouting, the Arrow of Light, before he became a Boy Scout in 2011. Serving Troop 400 as co-bugler, assistant patrol leader and senior patrol leader, Chance earned 24 merit badges and was inducted into the Kawida Lodge of the Order of the Arrow in 2013.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Chance led a group of scouts, parents and family members in landscaping, building and installing benches and assembling a storage shed at Northside Elementary School in Midway. He is the son of Les and Marilyn Cecil of Versailles.
▪ Michael Philipp “Mick” Seither, 17, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 67, sponsored by Annunciation Catholic Church in Paris. He is a rising senior at Bourbon County High School. He was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on May 4.
Mick has earned 58 merit badges, including three religious badges, his German interpreter strip, and the World Conservation Award. He is a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow.
For his service project, Mick worked with the Paris-Bourbon County Library to learn how to set up, use and maintain their 3-D printer. He then made an instruction manual and trained library staff and community members on how to use it.
Mick is the son of Marty and Kay Seither and the grandson of Darrell and Peggy Seither, all of Paris.
