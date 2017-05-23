Kris Kristofferson introduces film at Kentucky Theatre for Stanton Fest fundraiser

Fans snapped photos and held out their hands for a quick shake as Kris Kristofferson made a brief appearance in Lexington on Tuesday night.
Kristofferson was in town to introduce a screening of the 1973 Western “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,” which was being shown at the Kentucky Theatre as a fundraiser for the Harry Dean Stanton Fest.
“I’m real proud it’s stood the test of time,” Kristofferson said in brief remarks before the film, which was one of his earliest.
His boots apparently have aged equally well.
Stanton Fest founder Lucy Jones said the scuffed cowboy boots Kristofferson wore to the podium were the same ones he wore in the film.
Kristofferson said working with director Sam Peckinpah on the film was “definitely a wild ride, and one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
“We got to ride horses, shoot guns,” and, he said, live the lifestyle that disappeared in the West.
Kristofferson also noted that the young man who got shot in the opening scene was Charles Martin Smith, who directed Kristofferson in Dolphin Tale nearly 40 years later.
Jones said having Kristofferson was long wished-for among the festival’s organizers.
“Kris is the most desired guest conceivable,” she said.
Before he was a storied songwriter, singer and actor, Kristofferson, now 80, was a Rhodes Scholar, Golden Gloves boxer, helicopter pilot and Army captain.
