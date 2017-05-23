Kris Kristofferson introduces film at Kentucky Theatre for Stanton Fest fundraiser

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Actor Kris Kristofferson at Kentucky Theatre Pause 2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 0:25 Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting 1:10 Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident 1:55 Synthetic drug gaining popularity in Lexington, police say 1:14 If you love border collies, this event is for you 0:32 Kentucky ready to celebrate its 225th birthday 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kris Kristofferson appeared at the Kentucky Theatre to introduce a screening of Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, in which he starred as Billy. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Kris Kristofferson appeared at the Kentucky Theatre to introduce a screening of Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, in which he starred as Billy. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com