Does a Taser work on a car? Many questions at coffee talk with Lexington police

Lexington police officer Jonathon Wilson showed an image from his body camera to Braxton Fleming, 4, and his brother Skyler, 7, during “Coffee with Cops” on Thursday morning at North Lime Coffee & Donuts, 575 North Limestone. The public was invited to have coffee, doughnuts and one-on-one conversations with officers from the department’s Central Sector. The boys were there with their dad, Ryan Fleming. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com