Bryan Station, Henry Clay, Tates Creek hold graduation ceremonies

More than 2,640 students graduated this week from Fayette County’s five public high schools, with ceremonies in Rupp Arena.
On Thursday, Henry Clay High School had commencement ceremonies for 566 graduates; Tates Creek graduated 456 students; and Bryan Station honored 472.
Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar held their ceremonies on Wednesday.
The overall number of graduates for 2017 is an all-time high for the school district, spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. Ten years ago, 1,924 students graduated. The higher numbers are a result of Lexington’s population growth and an improving graduation rate.
Four of the five high schools are seeing all-time highs in the number of graduates, Deffendall said. The record for Henry Clay, which lost some students in the past to redistricting, is 624.
Although the school year ended May 19, Rupp Arena wasn’t available for commencements until this week.
