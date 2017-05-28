Week ahead: Brass Band Festival, Free Friday Flicks, Southland Jamboree and more

Monday
‘Honoring the Service and Sacrifice of Veterans’
Camp Nelson National Cemetery will host this Memorial Day ceremony. Guest speaker Dan Cook, retired Navy Captain, Chaplain Corps., will lead the 11 a.m. service at 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville. Cemetery staff will be on hand to help locate grave sites.
Southland Jamboree kicks off 2017 season
The Southland Jamboree, a series of free bluegrass music concerts on Mondays through Sept. 4, kicks off at 7 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. The first band up is Southland Drive. (southlandjamboree.org)
Wednesday
‘Casablanca’ at the Kentucky
The Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Classics Series continues with the No. 2 film on the American Film Institute’s 100 Greatest Films of all time, “Casablanca.” Shows are at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. at the theater, 214 East Main Street. Tickets are $6 and available in advance online. The weekly movies run through Aug. 30. (Kentuckytheater.com)
Thursday
Time for the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair
A late spring tradition continues this week at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1750 Summerhill Drive. Times are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1 each day except Sunday, when it’s free. (Setonchurch.com)
28th annual Brass Band Festival
Danville becomes the epicenter of shiny brass instruments for the Great American Brass Band Festival through Sunday. Most events free. (GABBF.org)
How about a 400-mile bargain hunt?
Hit the road this weekend for the annual 400 Mile Sale. Through Sunday, vendors will set up along U.S. 68 from Maysville to Paris, Tenn., but not Lexington. (400mile.com)
TGIFriday
Free Friday Flicks are back
Free evenings of movies and fun are Fridays through June 30 at Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. Preshow activities including kid’s games and a petting zoo start at 7 p.m.; the movie begins at dark. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Pets are not permitted. This week’s featured film is Beauty and the Beast (1991). (Lexingtonky.gov)
Saturday
Bikes take to the streets
Join thousands of cyclists at 10 a.m. to reclaim the streets of downtown Lexington for the Family Fun Ride. Free registration begins at 8 a.m. at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. There will be a free helmet giveaway while they last, a bike raffle, and instructional course for kids and a slow cycle race where the winner is the last person to cross the finish line. (Downtownlex.com)
Get in the swing with a dance downtown
Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone, will be filled from 7 to 11 p.m. as people jump, jive and wail at Swingin’ on Short. Arthur Murray and the Hepcats will provide free lessons; a street dance with live music will follow, with a dance contest during intermission. (Luv2swingdance.com)
