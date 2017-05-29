Traveler alert: Accident on I-75 in Rockcastle County slows traffic

A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County shut down that major interstate route for several hours late Monday afternoon.
By 3 p.m. both lanes of I-75 near mile marker 67 were open but traffic was moving slowly, Kentucky State Police warned. Motorists who want to avoid the area were told by KSP to take exit 62 off of I-75 onto U.S. 25 N or N. Wilderness Road to Berea. Travelers can return to I-75 via exit 76.
State police said there were injuries but no fatalities in the multiple-car accident that happened earlier Monday, one of the busier travel days of the year. The cause of that accident was not immediately available.
Comments