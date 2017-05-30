Fayette County

Register now for Bluegrass Elder Abuse Prevention Conference

May 30, 2017 5:57 AM

The fourth annual Bluegrass Elder Abuse Prevention Conference, “Looking Out, Reaching Out,” will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 9 at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. The conference is free, and lunch will be provided.

Speakers will include Marie Smart from the University of Kentucky and the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, Joe Exline of Diversified Nurse Consultants, Carmen Conley of Bluegrass Care Navigators, and Dani Vandiviere of Summit Resolutions and Training.

Register by June 7 by calling 859-576-3898 or go to BluegrassEAPC.com.

