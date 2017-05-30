Lexington Parks and Recreation seeks input on golf courses

Tell the city what you think about Lexington’s five golf courses by completing a survey to help chart the future of Lakeside, Tates Creek, Meadowbrook, Gay Brewer at Picadome and Kearney Hill golf courses.
Survey participants will have an opportunity to win one of 10 free rounds of golf for two people, including the use of a golf cart.
The survey can be found at Surveymonkey.com/r/PTZSWSM and can be completed in a few minutes. The results will be published in June, along with a broader presentation on the city’s golf courses.
