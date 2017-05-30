Donations of luggage sought for foster and adopted kids

Donations of used luggage, duffel bags and backpacks for foster and adopted kids to use for moves between placements are being sought by Don Pratt, a Lexington foster parent of more than 65 children, adoptive parent of two and biological father of one.
Pratt is also accepting donations of National Geographic magazines to deliver to schools across the Commonwealth.
The luggage should be clean and in working condition. Drop off donations at 210 Walton Avenue, at Bella Blooms in the Stonewall Shopping Center, 3101 Clays Mill Road, Suite 105, or email Pratt at dbp91044@gmail.com or call 859-552-2235.
