Lexington Rotary Club honors first responders

The Lexington Rotary club is honoring Lexington’s first responders in the following ways:
▪ To thank these heroes, local businesses can go to Lexingtonfirstresponders.com and enter an offer or discount that first responders can access.
▪ Fayette County Public Schools students made cards for police and firefighters.
▪ On Thursday at a Rotary lunch at Fasig-Tipton, the heads of all first responder agencies were recognized. Next year, each first responder agency will be asked to nominate a person who best exemplifies the Rotary’s motto, “Service before Self.” At a Rotary lunch next year, each agency will receive a plaque engraved with the recipient’s name.
