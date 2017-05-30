Fayette County

May 30, 2017 5:59 AM

Lexington Rotary Club honors first responders

The Lexington Rotary club is honoring Lexington’s first responders in the following ways:

▪ To thank these heroes, local businesses can go to Lexingtonfirstresponders.com and enter an offer or discount that first responders can access.

▪ Fayette County Public Schools students made cards for police and firefighters.

▪ On Thursday at a Rotary lunch at Fasig-Tipton, the heads of all first responder agencies were recognized. Next year, each first responder agency will be asked to nominate a person who best exemplifies the Rotary’s motto, “Service before Self.” At a Rotary lunch next year, each agency will receive a plaque engraved with the recipient’s name.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Transylvania Park house fire

Transylvania Park house fire 0:20

Transylvania Park house fire
Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 1:49

Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park
If you love border collies, this event is for you 1:14

If you love border collies, this event is for you

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos