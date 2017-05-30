Four Lexington Chipotle locations included in security breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill is urging customers to monitor their bank accounts after malware was discovered in its payment system.
The incident affected debit and credit cards used at most of Chipotle’s 2,249 restaurants, according to USA Today, between March 24, and April 18, 2017.
Four Lexington locations were included in the security breach and can be found here with the dates of which each location was affected.
According to Chipotle, the malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the point-of-sale device.
Comments