Inmate walks away from Blackburn Correctional Complex Tuesday

Police are looking for an inmate who walked away Blackburn Correctional Complex Tuesday afternoon.
Calvin Myers, 56, is serving a 45-year sentence for convictions in Monroe and Christian counties for theft of mail matter, theft of identity of another without consent, second-degree forgery, false statements as to identity or financial conditions to obtain a credit card and second-degree escape.
Myers is described as 5-foot-10, 234 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He would have been eligible for parole next March.
Anyone with any information about Myers is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221 or Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
