Beer, books, movies and inflatables: Phoenix Park gets a summer makeover

Stephanie Stevens, of Kenosha, Wis., walked through Phoenix Park with Amos Smith, 1, and Henry Smith, 4, both of Lexington, on the way to Panera Bread and the Lexington Public Library Wednesday. Phoenix Park will host various events throughout the summer, including a beer garden on Tuesday evenings and family fun nights every Thursday. The events are made possible with funds from a $150,000 grant from the Knight Foundation. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com