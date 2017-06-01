It rained cats and dogs; now Lexington Humane Society needs your help

The Lexington Humane Society has been inundated with furry friends over the past few weeks, leading the organization to issue a call for help.
The humane society has taken in more than 250 animals since May 14 and is expecting about 100 more in the next few days, said Ashley Hammond, senior manager of donor relations.
“A lot of those animals are kittens,” she said. “We are looking for foster families and adopters and donations.”
Hammond said the humane society usually has an influx of animals in the summer for a combination of reasons.
She said stray cats often give birth to litters of kittens in the spring that are then found by people who bring them to the humane society.
Other animals are brought in after being found neglected or when college students go home for the summer and choose not to take their pets with them.
“A lot of them will find a home within a day,” Hammond said, but others require more time and attention.
For example, Harold, a 9- or 10-year-old shih tzu, was found wandering in Lexington about a month ago.
“He was matted so horribly that he could barely walk,” she said, and one of his eyes was matted shut.
Harold is almost recovered from the wounds that resulted from his skin being pulled by the fur and will go up for adoption soon, Hammond said.
Hammond said the humane society is caring for more than 360 animals.
“Our cages are full,” she said, but added that the staff would put cages in their offices if they have to. “We’re always going to do the right thing for the animals.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Donations can be made online at Adoptlove.net, by calling 859-233-0044 or in person at the Lexington Humane Society at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. To become a foster parent for pets, fill out an application at Adoptlove.net.
