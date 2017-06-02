Mom’s boyfriend tied up boys, used cords on them, police say

A Winchester man and his girlfriend face child abuse charges after the man allegedly tied up his girlfriend’s sons and hit them with a belt and cell phone charging cords, according to an arrest citation.
Clark County sheriff’s department deputies charged Juan Maldondo, 23, with assault, criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment. The mother of the two boys, Anna Camacho, 29, was also charged with assault, criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment.
Both boys are under the age of 10.
Camacho’s sons told a school official on May 12th about the abuse. School officials turned the matter over to social services. The boys told officials they were forced to stand on their tiptoes while being hit.
The boys said they were tied up “by the neck, head and wrist” while they were hit with belts or cords, court records show. According to documents in the court file, Camacho allegedly saw Maldondo abuse her sons but did nothing to stop him.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned June 5.
