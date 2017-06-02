More Videos

  • Let's choose 'live in peace' rather than 'rest in peace,' mother urges

    Anita Franklin, a gun violence activist with Moms Demand Action in Lexington, urges the community to change the culture of guns.

Anita Franklin, a gun violence activist with Moms Demand Action in Lexington, urges the community to change the culture of guns.
Anita Franklin, a gun violence activist with Moms Demand Action in Lexington, urges the community to change the culture of guns. cstroh@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Activists, Lexington officials promote awareness of gun violence

By Caitlyn Stroh

cstroh@herald-leader.com

June 02, 2017 2:52 PM

In front of a crowd wearing the color orange, Mayor Jim Gray held a plaque and declared June 2, 2017 to be Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The mayor, Lexington police chief Mark Barnard and representatives from the community spoke downtown Friday during an event organized by the local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The event’s purpose was to encourage awareness of gun violence in the Commonwealth as well as honor and remember those affected by the epidemic.

Jenna McCauley, a student representative from Dunbar High School, and Anita Franklin, a member of Moms Demand Action and mother of gun violence victim Antonio Franklin, spoke about how gun violence has affected their lives.

Attendees and citizens of Lexington are engouraged to wear orange on June 2 to help spread awareness.

The national group was created by moms in 2012 after the Sandy Hook mass shooting. The group advocates for stronger laws and policies that worked to reduce gun violence.

The local Moms Demand Action is hosting upcoming events for anyone who wants to support its mission.

