Staple carnival rides were on hand during the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton County Fair, located on 1750 Summerhill Drive in Lexington.
Staple carnival rides were on hand during the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton County Fair, located on 1750 Summerhill Drive in Lexington. Ebony Cox ecox@herald-leader.com
Staple carnival rides were on hand during the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton County Fair, located on 1750 Summerhill Drive in Lexington. Ebony Cox ecox@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

June 02, 2017 8:59 PM

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair is back

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Attractions that range from food and carnival rides to a rummage sale lured Lexingtonians to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair on Friday. The event began Thursday at 1750 Summerhill Drive and runs through Sunday.

It also features live music; Saturday’s “Run for the Nun” 5K; pony rides and a petting zoo; and raffles; and is staffed by volunteers.

The warm-weather staple wraps up with free parking and admission on Sunday, along with an open mic window.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Let's choose 'live in peace' rather than 'rest in peace,' mother urges

Let's choose 'live in peace' rather than 'rest in peace,' mother urges 1:22

Let's choose 'live in peace' rather than 'rest in peace,' mother urges
Peregrine Falcons soaring over Lexington 1:01

Peregrine Falcons soaring over Lexington
Tour Lexington's new Shriners Hospital for Children 1:59

Tour Lexington's new Shriners Hospital for Children

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos