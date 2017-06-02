St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair is back

From left to right, Bailey Ditner, 7; Joslyn Brown, 4; and Abigail Robinson, 8, rode a roller coster during the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair on Friday.
Ebony Cox
ecox@herald-leader.com
From left to right, Bailey Ditner, 7, Joslyn Brown, 4, and Abigail Robinson, 8, screamed on a ride.
Carly Shafer held her daughter Laine Shafer, 2, on the carousel.
John Powell William, 2, rode the carousel with his grandmother, Lillian Williams.
Children screamed as the Fire Ball ride picked up speed.
Hannah Razor, 9, handed Dan Lennon a dollar in order to play a game.
Hannah Razor, 9, threw the ball to try for a a prize.
Travonne Miles, 9, rode the teacup ride with his sister Amiya Miles, 4.
Megan and Nathan Dendinger gazed into crowd on the Astro Wheel ride.
Hazley Higginbothan, 5, right, rode the carousel with Elise Powell, 5.
Austin Hines high-fived Sophie West, 5, and Annie West as they won a stuffed animal prize.
Children rode the Swing ride during the fair.
Children spun on the Swing.
