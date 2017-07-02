Week ahead: Junior League Horse Show, ‘TheWiz’ at Woodland Park, NASCAR and more

Monday
Great American Pie Contest And Ice Cream Social
Lexington gets the Fourth of July party started with a sweet lunchtime treat. Free pie sampling and ice cream will be served up starting at noon at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 West Main Street. (Downtownlex.com)
A field with a view
Expect gorgeous horses and an audience that dresses up for the Junior League Horse Show at The Red Mile. It’s the worlds largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred “Triple Crown.” 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday Friday and Saturday. General admission is $5 Monday through Thursday, $10 Friday and Saturday, free ages 6 and younger. (Lexjrleague.com)
Patriotic concert at Transylvania
Bring out your lawn chairs and picnic blankets to celebrate our nation’s independence at the annual Patriotic Music Concert featuring the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard. 8 p.m. Transylvania University, on lawn of Old Morrison building, and Gratz Park. Free.
Tuesday
Time to celebrate the Fourth
▪ Bluegrass 10,000 foot race. 7 a.m. Through downtown Lexington.
▪ Downtown Street Festival. 9 a.m. Arts and crafts, food and beverages, and commercial vendors until 6 p.m. Free parking in the Square garage, the Transit Center garage, the Courthouse garage and the Helix garage.
▪ Parade. 2 p.m. From Midland Avenue down Main Street to Broadway.
▪ Fireworks at Kroger Field near Alumni Drive. 10 p.m. (Downtownlex.com)
Thursday
Summerfest: ‘TheWiz’
Kentucky Conservatory Theatre presents the Tony Award winning musical on the outdoor stage at Woodland Park. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Show time is 8:45 p.m., Thursday through Sunday and July 13-16. Tickets are $15 general admission only, $20 general admission with chair rental. $10 for ages 10 and younger available at the gate only. (Mykct.org)
TGIFriday
Berea Craft Festival
Art, demonstrations and food will all be available at Indian Fort Theater, 2047 Big Hill Rd. Berea, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. ($6 adults, $5 seniors, free for ages 11 and younger; Bereacraftfestival.com)
Saturday
NASCAR returns to Sparta
It’s the seventh running of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, the highlight of the racing season at the Northern Kentucky track. The action begins Thursday with the truck series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1). On Friday, it’s the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 (8 p.m., NBCSN). The crown jewel comes Saturday, with the race starting at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Comments