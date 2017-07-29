Hats Off Day celebrates the horse

Giddyap for goodies! In celebration of all things equine and their impact on Kentucky, volunteers made up hundreds of goody bags at Saturday’s 15th annual Hats Off Day at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The free event offered activities for families including arts and crafts for children, pony rides, educational booths, a book fair and show jumping.

There was also a Man o’ War look-alike contest, which challenged owners to submit photos of their horses recreating a famous photo of the stallion. The winner was Fairfax, a 5-year-old Warmblood owned by Holly Oak Farm in Georgetown.

The photo of Fairfax was displayed on the Jumbotron in Rolex Stadium, and the owner scored a prize basket from the park and Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital.