Hunt, Miller, Wilcox, Crumes graduate from basic military training

The following have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas:
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Colin L. Hunt is the son of Rick L. and Mary B. Hunt of Lexington. He is a 2016 graduate of Lexington Catholic High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin S. Miller is the brother of Lisa M. Smith of Richmond, and the son of Steven A. and Jennifer L. Miller of D’iberville, Miss. He is a 2017 graduate of D’iberville High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Corey A. Wilcox is the son of Jeffrey D. and Robin L. Wilcox of Grayson. He is a 2013 graduate of Rose Hill Christian School, Ashland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Eastern Kentucky University.
▪ U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Daykice D. Crumes has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Crumes is the son of Joy E. Miller of Louisville. He is a 2014 graduate of Western High School, Louisville. He earned a master’s degree in 2018 from Eastern Kentucky University.
