Fayette County

Images models, actors return from New York with accolades

July 31, 2017 4:06 PM

Several Images Model and Talent Agency models and actors recently won awards at the New York International Modeling and Talent Association. Team Images is owned by Janie Olmstead, who is assisted by Kendall Perry.

Bailee Henderson, Lexington: $30,000 scholarship to the New York Conservatory and Dramatic Arts; finalist for female young adult actor of the year; honorable mentions in runway, monologue, improvisation, on-camera host, swim wear, TV beauty, TV real people

Ally Ledford, Winchester: first runner-up, female young adult actress of the year, theatrical head shot and on-camera host; winner, screen test; honorable mentions for TV real people, singing

McEwen Baker, Versailles: third runner-up for junior female actress of the year; first runner-up female teen singing and cold read; fourth runner-up for most sought-after talent of the year; second runner-up for on-camera host and screen test; honorable mention for TV real people

Lane Thacker, Lawrenceburg: honorable mentions for commercial print and theatrical head shot

Victoria Adcock, Lexington: honorable mentions for TV beauty and fashion print

Madisyn Siler, Shelbyville: honorable mentions in runway and swim wear

Farrah Elkhudary, Nicholasville: honorable mentions in fashion print and runway

Erin Perez, Paris: honorable mentions in monologue and improvisation

