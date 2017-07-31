YMCA to distribute school supplies at back-to-school rallies Saturday

On Saturday, the YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, will distribute 7,000 backpacks and school supplies.
The free event is open to elementary (parent/guardian must be present), middle and high school students and will be held at 17 sites across Fayette and Jessamine counties. Registration is required between 9 and 11 a.m. Distribution of backpacks begins at noon. There also will be a basketball shooting contest, inflatables, face painting, crafts and food.
For more information, go to Ymcacky.org/backtoschoolrallies.
Back to School Rally locations:
▪ Bainbridge/Squires Valvoline, 100 Valvoline Way (corner of Blazer Parkway and Palumbo Drive)
▪ Caroline Memorial Community Center, 220 East Maple Street, Nicholasville
▪ Coolavin Park, 550 East Sixth Street
▪ Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown Street
▪ Gainesway Community Center, 3460 Campus Way
▪ Gardenside Christian Church, 940 Holly Springs Drive
▪ Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2185 Garden Springs Drive
▪ Green Acres Park, 1560 LaSalle Road
▪ Lou Johnson Park, 190 Prall Street
▪ Imani Family Life Center, 1555 Georgetown Street
▪ Marlboro Park, 1870 Benton Place
▪ Russell Cave Church of Christ, 1841 McCullough Drive
▪ Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth Street
▪ Speigle Heights Park, 424 Speigle Street
▪ Total Grace Baptist Church, 1313 North Limestone
▪ Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive
▪ Woodhill Park, 457 Larkwood Drive
Comments