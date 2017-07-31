Volunteer Debbie King filled backpacks in 2013 for YMCA back-to-school rallies. This year’s rallies will take place at noon Saturday.
Fayette County

YMCA to distribute school supplies at back-to-school rallies Saturday

July 31, 2017 4:06 PM

On Saturday, the YMCA of Central Kentucky, in partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, will distribute 7,000 backpacks and school supplies.

The free event is open to elementary (parent/guardian must be present), middle and high school students and will be held at 17 sites across Fayette and Jessamine counties. Registration is required between 9 and 11 a.m. Distribution of backpacks begins at noon. There also will be a basketball shooting contest, inflatables, face painting, crafts and food.

For more information, go to Ymcacky.org/backtoschoolrallies.

Back to School Rally locations:

▪ Bainbridge/Squires Valvoline, 100 Valvoline Way (corner of Blazer Parkway and Palumbo Drive)

▪ Caroline Memorial Community Center, 220 East Maple Street, Nicholasville

▪ Coolavin Park, 550 East Sixth Street

▪ Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown Street

▪ Gainesway Community Center, 3460 Campus Way

▪ Gardenside Christian Church, 940 Holly Springs Drive

▪ Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2185 Garden Springs Drive

▪ Green Acres Park, 1560 LaSalle Road

▪ Lou Johnson Park, 190 Prall Street

▪ Imani Family Life Center, 1555 Georgetown Street

▪ Marlboro Park, 1870 Benton Place

▪ Russell Cave Church of Christ, 1841 McCullough Drive

▪ Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth Street

▪ Speigle Heights Park, 424 Speigle Street

▪ Total Grace Baptist Church, 1313 North Limestone

▪ Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

▪ Woodhill Park, 457 Larkwood Drive

