Fayette County

Health department promotes breast-feeding during World Breast-feeding Week

July 31, 2017 4:07 PM

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is partnering with Mindful Moms of the Bluegrass and the Global Big Latch On to host a breast-feeding event, in which women gather to breast-feed and offer peer support. Lexington’s event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the official “latch on” taking place at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Park, 1350 Pleasant Ridge Drive.

Friends, family and community may join the celebration.

The Lexington event is one of many activities throughout August to celebrate breast-feeding and breastmilk-feeding families in Kentucky. For more information, go to Biglatchon.org or Lexingtonhealthdepartment.org.

