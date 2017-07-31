Quilts made between 1800 and 1960 needed for registry documentation

If you have a quilt made between 1800 and 1960, the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society and the Fayette County Extension Office want to know about it. The two are sponsoring a quilt registry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 at the extension office, located at 1140 Harry Sykes Way.
Quilts will be accepted from Fayette and neighboring counties. The quilts will be photographed and a physical analysis made to establish the year they were made, how they were made, the pattern used and any other information that may be ascertained. Biographical data about the quilt maker will also be documented. The quilt owner is encouraged to have the following: the quilt maker’s name, date and place of birth, husband’s name, date and place of marriage if applicable, date of death and burial site, and where and when the quilt was made.
Appointments will be made for up to two quilts per person. Quilts will also be accepted on a walk-in basis as time permits, but appointments are recommended. There is no charge.
Data will forwarded to the Folk Life Archives at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. To make an appointment, call Daphne Maurer at 859-475-2727 or email ddmaurer@icloud.com.
