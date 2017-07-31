Greg Brown of CTS drove an asphalt roller Monday on a section of South Broadway between Cedar Street and Hayman Avenue in Lexington. South Broadway is being widened for the Newtown Pike extension project.
Fayette County

Summer means lane closings and orange cones in Lexington

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

July 31, 2017 5:15 PM

It’s summer.

It’s also paving season.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on several road projects in Fayette County this week and warns that there will be multiple lane closings on some major roads in Lexington. Some of the work will not start until after the evening rush hour.

South Broadway will be closed in the outbound lane from Cedar Street and Hayman Avenue. South Broadway is being widened as part of the much larger Newtown Pike extension project. The lane will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until Friday, transportation officials said.

Lanes of Tates Creek Road also will be closed in the evenings from Brindlewood Lane to Shagbark Lane or Duval Street for repaving from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night this week.

Replacement of guardrails on New Circle Road also continues this week. The right lane on New Circle Road between Parkers Mill and Nicholasville roads will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. each night and reopening at 7 a.m.

All the lane closings are in effect until Friday.

The city also is removing two traffic lights on North Upper Street.

The city’s Division of Traffic Engineering will begin decommissioning traffic signals on West Fifth and West Sixth streets at their intersections with North Upper Street. The work will begin about 10 a.m. Wednesday, city officials said Monday.

Stop signs will be installed at those intersections, and the existing signals will remain in all-red flash mode for 90 days while travelers become familiar with the change.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

