Traffic alert: Lane closings this week on I-75’s Clays Ferry Bridge

Motorists on Interstate 75 are reminded that there will be temporary lane closings this week on the Clays Ferry Bridge.
The closings are necessary for bridge deck patching and repair work, the Kentucky Department of Highways said. The bridge spans the Kentucky River at the Fayette-Madison County line at mile marker 97.
On Tuesday, the southbound left/fast lane will be closed until 2:30 p.m. Then, from 7 p.m. Tuesday through midnight Wednesday, the southbound left and middle lanes will be closed.
Then, from 7 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday, the northbound left and middle lanes will be closed.
All work is scheduled on a tentative basis and is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors.
The first Clays Ferry bridge was built in 1946. A second bridge was added in 1963, and the two bridges became part of I-75. The bridge, which extends 713 feet across the Kentucky River, was converted into a a single six-lane structure with full shoulders in 1998.
