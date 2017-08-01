Homeowner holds alleged intruder at gunpoint in Whitley County

A Whitley County homeowner held a female intruder at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Whitley County Sheriff Department.
Deputies were called to a house on Bacon Creek Road about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had entered the house through a window, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gabrielle Malay, 22, was reportedly being detained by the homeowner.
Malay also matched the description of a woman who had abandoned a Kubota utility vehicle near the Woodbine school. The vehicle had been stolen from the same residence several days prior to the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities also determined that Malay was a suspect in another stolen vehicle incident. That vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot near Exit 25 of I-75 near Corbin..
Malay was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 relating to the Kubota, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, as well as theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at over $10,000.
