Two firefighters injured in house fire near Leestown Road

Two Lexington firefighters were injured Friday when burning debris fell onto them as they battled a house fire on Rolling Ridge Drive.
Lt. Donovan Wilson suffered burns to his back and neck, and firefighter James Adkins was treated for back pain, Battalion Chief Joe Best said in a release. The two were able to make it out of the house on their own, and they were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for evaluation.
The fire in the 2600 block of Rolling Ridge was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Rolling Ridge is on Lexington’s northwest side, near Leestown Road.
“We had very heavy smoke and flames issuing from the two-story dwelling,” Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker said.
Initially firefighters thought there might be someone inside, so they searched the second floor.
“We had about half of the second floor searched when we had a pretty substantial ceiling collapse,” Whittaker said. Firefighters evacuated.
When the blaze was knocked down, firefighters conducted a second search and found no one inside, Whittaker said.
There was substantial damage to the house’ roof, attic and second floor, Whittaker said.
There were reports of lightning in the area, Whittaker said.
“We did check another structure adjacent to this one,” Whittaker said. “We don’t know at this time if that played any role in the ignition of this fire.”
Firefighters did find a cat and a dog in the burning house. The cat was taken to an animal clinic, and the dog was turned over to the homeowners. A second cat was found unhurt in a hiding spot in the kitchen.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
