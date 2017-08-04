Pediatric heart surgeries resume at UK under partnership with Cincinnati hospital

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Flintridge Drive fire scene Pause 1:45 New joint Kentucky and Cincinnati pediatric heart surgery program 2:06 What's the deal with Gov. Bevin's new mansion? 1:53 Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 0:46 Barr says he's happy with the White House's agenda 1:27 The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 1:13 Quinton Bohanna making impression on UK football 1:34 Lexington family foster care 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Physicians from UK HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s discuss the new Joint Pediatric Heart Surgery Program, joined by Thom and Lauren Wilson who's five month old daughter, Magdalen Wilson, was one of the first patients to receive pediatric heart surgery through the new program. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Physicians from UK HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s discuss the new Joint Pediatric Heart Surgery Program, joined by Thom and Lauren Wilson who's five month old daughter, Magdalen Wilson, was one of the first patients to receive pediatric heart surgery through the new program. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com