Investigation underway after man found dead in Lexington apartment

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 04, 2017 8:14 PM

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday afternoon inside a Lexington apartment, according to police.

Officers were called to a unit at the Augusta Arms Apartments on Augusta Court at about 1:15 p.m. Friday for a welfare check, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. Responders found a 55-year-old man dead inside.

Due the the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, investigators are looking at the case as a possible homicide, Newman said.

As of about 7 p.m. Friday, the man’s name and exact cause of death had not been released.

