Man, 19, shot while riding in car near Richmond Road early Saturday

By Karla Ward

August 05, 2017 9:37 AM

A man showed up at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.

The 19-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was on Mount Tabor Road getting ready to turn onto Richmond Road when a male in a silver passenger car fired into the vehicle and hit the victim, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle.

Tuttle said the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police were called to the scene at 12:41 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

