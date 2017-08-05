Man, 19, shot while riding in car near Richmond Road early Saturday

A man showed up at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.
The 19-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was on Mount Tabor Road getting ready to turn onto Richmond Road when a male in a silver passenger car fired into the vehicle and hit the victim, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle.
Tuttle said the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Police were called to the scene at 12:41 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
