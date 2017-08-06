Crave Lexington features lots of food and runs Saturday and Sunday.
Fayette County

Week ahead: Crave Lexington, A Midsummer Night’s Run

August 06, 2017 5:28 PM

Saturday

See what’s cooking at Crave Lexington

The festival will feature 50 local restaurants and food trucks, live music, children’s activities and more. It’s noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. Admission is $8, free for ages 10 and younger. (Cravelexington.com)

 

From fastest to farthest

Thousands of runners will fill downtown for the 33rd annual A Midsummer Night’s Run. The Fastest Kid in Town race (ages 3 and older) is at 4:30 p.m., with a 1-Mile Fun Run at 6:30 and the 5K main event at 8. (Amidsummer5k.com)

