Lexington police arrest man suspected in string of hotel robberies

By Beth Musgrave

August 06, 2017 9:35 PM

Lexington police arrested a 30-year-old man Sunday suspected of robbing several Lexington hotels in the last week.

Lexington Police have been looking for Sidney “Sid” Paul Williams Jr. in connection with the robbery of Country Inn and Suites on Executive Drive on July 31. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams Friday just two days after police released surveillance video of a suspect robbing multiple hotels in Lexington.

Based on that surveillance video, police said last week that Williams could also be responsible for several other hotel robberies including the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court on July 27 and the Super 8 Motel on Buena Vista Road on July 28.

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree robbery on Sunday and was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

