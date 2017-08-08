Patriotic motorcycle Flags Ride supporting military families is Saturday

A motorcycle Flags Ride in support of military families in crisis will start at Man o’ War Harley-Davidson, with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The scenic ride will feature stops where riders can remember and pay tribute to veterans. Post-ride, participants can enjoy food from Hill of Beans BBQ, live music and a prize raffle.
Early registration is available at Flagsride17lexington.eventbrite.com and in-person at Man o’ War Harley-Davidson, 2073 Bryant Road. On-site registration on the day of the event will open at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit USA Cares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that assists post-9/11 veterans and military families facing service-connected hardships.
