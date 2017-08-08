Fayette County

Back to school is a busy time for the Kiwanis Club of Lexington

August 08, 2017 5:58 AM

The Kiwanis Club of Lexington has partnered with Harrison Elementary School for the last 22 years, and this year will sponsor the following events:

▪ Ready-Fest, a night of fellowship for students, families and teachers, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Harrison Elementary School cafeteria. The club will provide sandwiches, school supplies and mentorships for the students.

▪ A teacher appreciation luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Barrel House on Manchester Street. The event is held annually to show support and appreciation for the teachers and staff of Harrison.

At 96, the club is the oldest Kiwanis club in the area. Its mission is Serving Children of the World. The club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at The Campbell House. To get involved, go to Lexingtonkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

