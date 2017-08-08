Bluegrass Rock Painters spread joy one stone at a time

The Bluegrass Rock Painters do more than just paint rocks. They use art to spread joy to those near and far.
The group will be at it again from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 15 at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 3000 Blake James Drive. Anyone is welcome to join the group and help spread the joy.
Founded by Vicki Curry, the group has painted rocks for soldiers in Kuwait, a girl who has battled cancer and everyday people, hiding painted treasures all over town.
“We love seeing the posts come in to our group page on Facebook ... and the smiles they bring to all who find our little works of art. It is really hard to say who is happier, the finder or the person who hid it to be found,” Curry said.
Curry said the rocks have made their way to such places as Key West, Ontario and Australia.
“The connection our rock painting groups are bringing to families, communities, and the positive energy it gives in paying it forward is such a force of goodness. I believe we are all needing this, whether we know it or not,” Curry said.
