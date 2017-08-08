Fayette County

Rupp Arena hosts job fair on Saturday

agosto 08, 2017 6:00 AM

Rupp Arena will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to hire staff for its 2017-18 event season. Beginning in September, more than 300 seasonal positions will be available in security, guest services, concessions, box office and parking.

Applicants must be 20 or older and may be subject to a background check and drug test.

For more information, call 859-233-4567. Applicants are encouraged to go to Rupparena.com/jobs, download an application and bring it to the job fair. For those unable to attend, applications may be emailed to Hrdept@lexingtoncenter.com.

