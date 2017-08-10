Lexington fire truck.
Lexington fire truck. Charles Bertram | 2014 staff file photo
Fayette County

Electrical appliance thought to be cause of fire in northwest Lexington

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 10, 2017 10:43 AM

An electrical appliance might have been the cause of a fire and small explosion that destroyed a garage Wednesday night in northwest Lexington.

The fire is thought to have been caused by a malfunction in a plugged-in appliance in the garage, said Battalion Chief Joe Best, public information officer for the Lexington Fire Department.

Occupants of the house on Our Tibbs Trail, east of Masterson Station Park, said they heard a pop and found smoke filling the attached garage. The noise might have come from an aerosol can, he said.

“They had no idea that was going on until they heard the noise,” Best said.

A pop-up camper was among the contents in the garage, and the fire caused about $15,000 in damage, Best said. There wasn’t much damage to the house, he said.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

