Fayette County

Farmer left on an ATV to check cattle. Several hours later, he died.

By Greg Kocher

August 11, 2017 11:34 AM

A missing Clark County farmer was found, but he died early Friday from injuries suffered in an all-terrian vehicle accident, a coroner said.

Kenneth R. Davis, 76, died at 1:19 a.m. Friday at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, said Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart.

On Thursday afternoon, Davis took an ATV out on his farm to check cattle, and his wife became concerned when he didn’t return home, Gayheart said.

After a search by family, friends and law enforcement, Davis was found near midnight beneath the ATV in a ravine on the farm off Schollsville Road east of Winchester.

It was too foggy to bring in a medical helicopter, so Davis was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Gayheart said.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

